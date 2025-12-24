Golf: International Series event to remain in India in 2026

Ollie Schniederjans won the 2025 edition of International Series India at the DLF Course in Gurugram. (International Series) The International Series golf event will return to India in 2026 at a new venue, moving from DLF Golf and Country Club to Bengaluru. New Delhi: The Asian Tour and LIV Golf co-sanctioned International Series event will stay in India next year after a rousing foray in 2025 marked by astounding star power. However, it is likely to be held at a new venue, in a new window and with a new title sponsor. This year’s main draw were US two-time major winner, Bryson DeChambeau and Chile’s two-time PGA Tour winner Joaquin Niemann with American Ollie Schniederjans winning by four shots.

While the venue is not locked in yet, what is certain is that the event will not return to the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Among the best courses in the country, the DLF drew large crowds on all days during the $2 million International Series. The venue also hosts the Hero Indian Open (men and women). Sources in DLF told HT that the event will not return to its course and that the two parties have amicably decided to move on.

Bengaluru is the likely destination of the tournament though it’s not sure which among the Bangalore Golf Club, Karnataka Golf Association course and Prestige Golfshire and Eagleton will host the event.

“From our point of view, India’s a very large market which needs to be tapped into more heavily. So, we remain committed. We’re looking forward to returning to India next year,” Rahul Singh, SVP and Head of The International Series, LIV Golf, said.

“DLF was an incredible partner for us in 2025. They pushed us to bring in the big players, which we were able to do, and the eyeballs followed. Having said that, the national capital region is where golf has been for many years and we need to look at India as a market beyond just the region. There’s not a lot of destinations in the country that can hold a tournament of this calibre, but there are a few and we’ll be at one of them.”

The tournament is likely to be held in the later part of 2026, people aware of the matter said.

“The first few months we are going to see some other new tournaments on the series emerge. International Series India will be later in the year. I don’t want to commit to a date right now because they are under consideration. But the return to India is definite,” Singh said.