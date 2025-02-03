Grizzlies beat Bucks for seventh straight time

Jaren Jackson Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points, Desmond Bane added 22 and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 132-119 on Sunday night. HT Image

The Grizzlies beat the Bucks for the seventh straight time and eighth in the last nine meetings. Santi Aldama added 23 points and eight rebounds, while Ja Morant missed his second straight game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Khris Middleton added 20 off the bench while Damian Lillard scored 15 points despite shooting just 4-for-15 from the floor.

The Bucks have lost four of their last five games, a run that began with a 1-3 road trip prior. Prior to this stretch, Milwaukee had won eight of their previous nine.

This game went back-and-forth from the beginning, with 10 lead changes in the opening quarter alone as the Grizzlies built a 31-28 lead.

Middleton led the Bucks early, with 11 in the first quarter and 13 in the half. Memphis had an eight-point edge in the second thanks to an 11-0 run, but the Bucks regained a 58-56 lead at halftime.

Milwaukee came out firing in the third, with two 3-pointers from Brook Lopez and another from Taurean Prince to open up an eight-point lead. They were up by 10 after Antetokounmpo's put-back dunk with 9:37 left in the third.

The Bucks' AJ Green closed the period with a running 3-pointer from 35 feet to give the Bucks a 99-93 edge.

Memphis responded with a 12-4 run to start the fourth and take a 105-103 lead. Later, with the game tied at 112, the Grizzlies scored seven straight points and didn't look back.

Jackson scored 16 in the final quarter three 3-pointers. Aldama scored 11 in the fourth.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.