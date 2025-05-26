Gukesh faces test of grit as 'predator' Magnus Carlsen eyes world champ in explosive Norway Chess 2025 showdown

In 2012, a then-21-year-old chess grandmaster, Magnus Carlsen, offered a candid insight into his competitive spirit during a meeting with Bob Simon. He admitted, with a characteristic glint, that he "loved seeing his opponents squirm." At that time, Carlsen had already cemented his place in history as the youngest-ever No. 1 ranked chess player. Reigning world champion D. Gukesh is set to lock horns against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in 2025 Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger, Norway, on Monday, May 26, 2025.(Chessbase India)

This seemingly simple statement belies a profound understanding of the game and his own exceptional talent. Carlsen once elaborated on his intuitive approach: "Most of the time, I know what to do. I don’t have to figure it out. I don’t have to sit out there and calculate for 45 minutes - 1 hour to know what the right move is; usually, I can just feel it immediately." When pressed on why he would then sit for a half-hour if he knew the move instantly, Magnus replied, "because I have to, you know, verify my opinion, see that I haven’t missed anything but a lot of the time, it’s fairly useless because I know what I’m going to do and then I sit there for a long time and I do what I immediately wanted to do." This speaks volumes about his confidence and the depth of his internal processing.

Magnus Carlsen is frequently hailed as the "Mozart of Chess." Just as Mozart was renowned for his innate musical genius and effortless compositions, Carlsen is recognized for his exceptional chess abilities, often described as fluid, natural, and remarkably intuitive.

His mental prowess extends beyond the conventional board. In a remarkable display of skill, Magnus Carlsen played simultaneously against 10 strong players at the Oslo Chess Club in a blindfolded simul, scoring an impressive 7.5-2.5. When asked about pushing this boundary, he casually mentioned, "I can play 20, it would be fun."

Beyond intuition and raw talent, Carlsen possesses an extraordinary capacity for endurance. This was spectacularly evident on December 3rd, 2021, during Game 6 of the World Chess Championship. In a monumental struggle, Carlsen, then the reigning world champion, ground down Ian Nepomniachtchi for a staggering 7 hours and 45 minutes. This game, spanning an epic 136 moves, became the longest World Chess Championship game of all time. What was truly astonishing was that the game appeared to be a dead draw from around 50 moves onwards, according to all commentators and chess engines. Yet, it was Carlsen's sheer willpower and relentless pressure that ultimately produced a victory in his favor. This grueling encounter not only showcased his brilliance but also his unmatched physical and mental fortitude. Post this match, Nepomniachtchi's morale seemed to crumble, and he never fully recovered in the tournament.

When once asked which animal he would be, Magnus replied, "Crocodile," explaining that they "seem to have a good, relaxing life, and they can kill anyone – they are powerful!" This playful yet telling answer perfectly encapsulates his blend of laid-back confidence and predatory chess instinct.

As the chess world anticipates exciting clashes, it's worth reflecting on Carlsen's encounters with the rising stars. The last time Carlsen and the prodigious D. Gukesh met was in the FIDE World Cup 2023 quarterfinal, where Carlsen emerged victorious with a 1.5-0.5 score. Interestingly, Carlsen has both lauded 18-year-old World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju and, at the same time, subtly criticized him for not being "brave" when it mattered most.

Carlsen's dedication to the game, regardless of the stakes, is unwavering. Just four days ago, in the Winners Final of a classical chess tournament on Chess.com Classic, Magnus faced Hikaru Nakamura. In a best-of-four series, the first to 2.5 points would win. The first game, a 10-minute chess match with no increment, saw Magnus open with d4, to which Hikaru responded with d5. Magnus went for the Queen's Gambit. Hikaru, in a strategic mirror image, played a complex variation he had used an hour earlier in the semifinals of the same tournament, a game Magnus had closely studied. Despite being the "GOAT" of chess, Carlsen had dedicated his one-hour break between matches to analyze Nakamura's play. His preparation paid off; Carlsen consistently played the best moves, gaining an extra pawn in the middlegame. Although the engine evaluation at higher depths showed the position remained balanced, Carlsen's diligent preparation allowed him to secure a draw and save the game. This highlights his continuous effort and meticulous preparation, even for online tournaments.

Looking ahead, Magnus will undoubtedly be prepared for Gukesh. He understands Gukesh's competitive spirit and how the young champion might try to be "brave", and he will have his counterplay ready.

An exciting match awaits! Reigning world champion D. Gukesh will lock horns against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen to kick off the 2025 Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger, Norway, on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Match Details:

Venue: Finansparken in Stavanger, Norway.

Start Time (India): Approximately 10:30 PM IST on Monday, May 26, 2025. (The overall Norway Chess 2025 tournament begins at 8:30 PM IST).

Where to Stream (India): SonyLiv.

Global Streaming: Chess.com and their streaming channels on YouTube and Twitch.