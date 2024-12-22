Menu Explore
'He got Christmas gift from judges': Tyson Fury fumes after loss against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Tyson Fury was not pleased one bit after his loss against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, saying the Ukrainian got a Christmas gift from judges. 

Tyson Fury was not pleased after facing a loss against Oleksandr Usyk in the heavyweight championship rematch. This is Tyson Fury's second loss to the Ukrainian boxer. All the judges ruled in favour of Usyk 116-112, and Tyson Fury claimed this was a "Christmas gift" handed out to his counterpart.

Britain's Tyson Fury reacts during his heavyweight world championship rematch against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)
Britain's Tyson Fury reacts during his heavyweight world championship rematch against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

The 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury insisted that he had won the fight that was eventually scored 116-112 by all three officials in an unanimous decision.

"Listen, it is what it is. I'm not going to cry over spilt milk; it's happened now. I know boxing, I've been in it all my life -- you can't change no decisions. But I feel a little bit hard done by, actually a lot," Tyson Fury said.

"There was a little bit of Christmas spirit in there. He got a little Christmas gift," he added.

Tyson Fury repeatedly said that he had won the fight against Usyk and that he would believe this until the day he died.

"I will believe till the day I die that I won that fight. I was aggressive, on the front foot all night, landing to the body and head. Frank Warren (his promoter) had me three or four rounds up. A lot of people had me at least two rounds up," said Fury.

Use of Artificial Intelligence judge

For the unversed, an Artificial Intelligence judge was also used in the fight. The computer scored 118-112 in favour of Usyk, leading Fury to go on a rant against AI.

“By the review of that, absolutely s**t. F*** all the computers, keep the humans going. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers. F*** electric cars too, while we’re at it," said Fury.

The 36-year-old Fury was unbeaten until his first fight against Usyk in their four-belt unification fight in May.

When asked whether he would fight again, Fury said, "You might do, you might not do. Who knows?"

