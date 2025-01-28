Heat, minus Jimmy Butler (again), edge Magic in double OT

Tyler Herro scored 30 points and had a season-high 12 assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 125-119 double-overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. HT Image

Miami's Bam Adebayo added 26 points including six in the second OT plus 10 rebounds and nine assists. Rookie Kel'el Ware, who was in foul trouble in the first half and had just two points, finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Heat won their second game in a row.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 29 points, and Paolo Banchero and Tristan da Silva added 17 points apiece. Anthony Black had 14 points and a game-high five steals in an outstanding defensive performance, while Wendell Carter had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Prior to the game, Miami suspended Jimmy Butler for the third time this season all for conduct detrimental to the team. Butler's latest ban has an indefinite timeframe.

Orlando was without Jalen Suggs . He had just returned on Saturday after missing 10 games due to a back injury.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Magic stretched their lead to 14 points. However, Miami went on a 15-3 run to tie the game 106-106 on a 3-pointer by Nikola Jovic with 1:55 left.

With 33.5 seconds to, Jovic drove the lane, drew the defense and lobbed a pass for Ware to dunk, putting Miami on top 108-106.

Five seconds later, Wagner beat a double team by banking in a shot, tying the score.

The game went to overtime after Herro and Wagner missed 3-point attempts in the last seconds.

In the first OT, Miami trailed by six points before rallying in the final two minutes. Wagner again was unsuccessful at the buzzer, leading to the second OT.

In the first quarter, Miami led by as many as 10 points before the Magic rallied for a 29-27 advantage.

Orlando rallied to take a 10-point lead in the second quarter, finishing the half on top 59-55.

The Heat surged ahead on a Herro jumper with 5:21 left in the third, but the Magic went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter, taking an 88-79 lead.

Ware, after his slow start, kept Miami in the game by shooting 3-for-3 in the third quarter, all on 3-point attempts.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.