Hima Das tests COVID-19 positive, vows to 'come back stronger'

  • Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.
File Photo of Hima Das(HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 05:21 PM IST
ANI |

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Das took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask."

After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 U-20 World Champion in 400 metres took a short break to nurse her hamstring injury.

Hima had sustained the hamstring injury while running in the 100m heats of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June.

Hima Das was in decent shape in the run-up to the Olympics and clocked 23.21s seconds at Federation Cup in March, missing the 200m Olympic qualifying mark of 22.80s.

