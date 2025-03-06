Hop to Dubai and back 'not ideal' says Miller after South Africa exit

South Africa batsman David Miller said his team's hop to Dubai and back ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to New Zealand in Lahore was "not ideal". HT Image

The tangled scheduling of the event came into question as Australia and South Africa both had to fly to Dubai from Pakistan ahead of the semi-finals.

South Africa were there for less than 24 hours before jetting back again without playing a game.

Australia stayed and lost in the last four to India.

The haphazard scheduling was a result of India playing all their games in Dubai after refusing to travel to tournament hosts Pakistan for political reasons.

"It's only an hour and 40 minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal," Miller said after South Africa lost to New Zealand on Wednesday by 50 runs.

South Africa made what was ultimately a wasted trip soon after defeating England in Karachi on Saturday.

"It's early morning, it's after a game and we had to fly. Then we got to Dubai at 4:00 pm.

"And at 7.30 am we had to come back. It doesn't make it nice.

"It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate, but it was not an ideal situation still."

Miller smashed a 67-ball 100 not out in a lost cause as South Africa went down to New Zealand, who will face India in Sunday's final in Dubai.

The Black Caps scored the highest-ever Champions Trophy total of 362-6 on the back of sparkling centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen steadied the South African innings with a 105-run second-wicket stand before New Zealand's spinners, led by Mitchell Santner's 3-43, restricted them to 312-9 in 50 overs.

"It's not easy chasing 360 even if it's a good wicket," said Miller, who struck four sixes and 10 fours in his seventh ODI hundred.

"I think the wicket just deteriorated as the game went on and they spun the ball a lot more than us," said Miller.

"It's just they got a little bit more purchase out of the wicket."

Miller predicted a "great" final, adding: "I'll be honest with you, I think I'll be supporting New Zealand."

