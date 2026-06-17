How Str8bat is helping cricket understand performance data

New Delhi: ‘What you cannot measure, you cannot improve’ – For the longest time, cricket never really believed in that idea. Tools like Str8bat suggest the sport may be entering a different phase where it tries to understand the movements behind performance (Sanspareils Greenlands)

It was a sport built on instinct and observation with a coach standing behind the nets. A batter was judged by balance, timing and the sound of the ball coming off the middle. Naturally, improvement often came through repetition, conversations and feel rather than hard evidence.

But modern sport is changing and cricket is changing with it. Founded in 2017, Str8bat is one of the few ndian sports-tech companies trying to execute it. They created a small sensor that sticks behind a cricket bat and records data like bat speed, swing path, timing and impact point. Connected to an app, it gives players instant feedback about how they are batting and where they can improve.

The idea came from one of cricket’s most familiar phrases.“We always hear people say ‘let the bat do the talking’,” co-founder Gagan Daga told HT. “So we thought, why not literally make the bat talk?” That thought eventually became the company’s foundation.

The sensor today is tiny, almost like a sticker behind the bat; but getting there was far from straightforward. Daga admitted the earliest version looked “like a duster stuck behind the bat.” Over time, the team managed to shrink the hardware without affecting the pickup or balance of the bat, something cricketers are extremely particular about. But the bigger story here is not really the device itself. It is about how sport is slowly moving from guesswork to measurable understanding.

And honestly, most technologies in sport begin by looking slightly unnecessary. When football clubs first introduced GPS trackers and wearable performance vests, many people dismissed them as gimmicks. Now almost every major team uses them to monitor sprint loads, fatigue and injury risk. In tennis, smart rackets and motion sensors analyse racket-head speed, spin generation and footwork patterns. Athletics uses biomechanical tracking to study stride length and balance. Formula One teams process live data constantly during races to make split-second decisions.Cricket has traditionally been slower to embrace that level of analytics beyond scorecards and broadcast graphics.

But tools like Str8bat suggest the sport may be entering a different phase where it tries to understand the movements behind performance. Modern cricket demands players constantly switch between formats that require completely different batting styles. A batter moving from T20 cricket to Tests is not just changing mindset, their entire movement pattern can change. Bat swing, setup, backlift and reaction time often shift depending on the format and situation.

That is where this kind of technology becomes useful .Instead of relying only on a coach’s eye, players can now actually measure parts of their batting. A young batter may discover their bat path becomes too aggressive under pressure. Another may realise a small change in backlift improves timing and power generation. Tiny adjustments, often invisible during normal coaching sessions, can completely alter how a player bats.

And importantly, Daga insists the aim is not to make cricket robotic.“The player remains the protagonist,” he said. “Technology should support creativity, not control it.”That balance probably matters most.Because no data point can replace instinct, confidence or natural flair. A cover drive is still a cover drive because of feel, not because an app says the bat speed was perfect. But technology can help players understand why certain things work and why others do not.

The impact could also go far beyond elite cricket.

In India especially, access to coaching and visibility often depends heavily on geography. A talented player from a smaller city may never get the same exposure as someone in a major academy system. Daga described Str8bat’s long-term vision as “talent accounting” , using measurable skill data to identify players beyond just reputation or scorecards.That idea could genuinely change scouting.

If a young cricketer consistently shows strong bat speed, timing efficiency or swing consistency, those numbers may eventually matter as much as runs in local tournaments. Rajasthan Royals has already used Str8bat within its player-development and scouting systems, building databases around player movement and batting patterns.

The viewing experience could change too. Fans today already understand wagon wheels, strike rates and pitch maps. In the future, broadcasts may go even deeper , commentators discussing bat acceleration, reaction time against pace or how a batter subtly changes swing mechanics between formats.While that may sound futuristic now, so did many technologies that eventually became normal in sport. Hawk-Eye once felt revolutionary. Video analysis once looked excessive. Wearable trackers once seemed unnecessary, today they are everywhere.

Str8bat may still be early in that journey, but it reflects that modern sport is heading towards deeper understanding, more personalised coaching and a future where talent is analysed with far more precision than before.