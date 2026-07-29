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How Tejaswin Shankar’s inputs helped Sarvesh Kushare make history in 2026 CWG high jump for India

The high jumper picked up an injury before the event, and even after he realised he couldn’t continue any longer, he stayed put and helped Kushare win a silver.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 07:38:57 IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Tejaswin Shankar didn’t wallow in self-pity after picking up a recurring knee injury and helped fellow Indian Sarvesh Kushare set a new milestone in the high jump event of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Tejaswin Shankar looked beyond his personal interests. (HT_PRINT)
Tejaswin Shankar looked beyond his personal interests. (HT_PRINT)

Shankhar, the bronze medallist in the previous edition in Birmingham, was looking to go one better and get a higher medal at Glasgow, but in the warm-up, once he felt the pain, he knew it was over. However, he went for the first attempt in a last-ditch effort. Sadly, nothing came of it. He had to pull out but he pulled himself together real quick. He was heartbroken and could have walked out of the venue, but instead, he decided to stay, to see his friend Kushare through.

It was a good call that Shankar made because, as it turned out, his inputs will go on to help Kushare to win India’s first silver ever in CWG high jump.

“I wanted to clear the height in my first attempt itself, but, during 2.25 metre, my rhythm was affected, and my stride became shorter. Then TJ [Tejaswin Shankar] told me to move forward in my run-up, and that helped,” Kushare revealed.

Unfortunate, to say the least!

“It’s just overuse of the patellar tendon. There is nothing spectacular about it. It just flared up today and ruined my entire competition,” he said.

But the injury is not the end of the world for Shankar; he is scheduled to perform in the decathlon event on Thursday. He has not entirely given up; there is still some hope for him to participate. “I will come back in two days. We still have two days. I'll give my best over the next two days and try to fix it. I will obviously start. I'm not here on vacation. The patellar tendon is used in high jump and long jump. If I am somehow able to get by in those two events, I'm still confident the other events would be fine,” he said.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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