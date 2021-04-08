IND USA
Hulkenberg joins F1 team Aston Martin as its reserve driver

AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Nico Hulkenberg has joined Aston Martin as its reserve driver for this season, the Formula One team said Thursday.

The 33-year-old German drove in two races for the team last season when it was called Racing Point, replacing Sergio Perez and then Lance Stroll after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aston Martin's drivers this year are Stroll and four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

“The team knows it can rely on me to step in and do an excellent job, and I’m fully prepared to take on that challenge,” said Hulkenberg, who will also help the team as a development driver.

Hulkenberg started in F1 in 2010 but dropped out of the series at the end of 2019 after losing his seat at Renault.

He took pole position in the rain at the Brazilian Grand Prix in his first season, but has never finished higher than fourth in 179 races.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
