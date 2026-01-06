Hurricanes seek consistency while Stars eager for a win

The Carolina Hurricanes finally found slivers of what has made them successful, so now it's a matter of putting that on repeat.

The Hurricanes take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina had its first skid of three consecutive regulation losses of the season prior to Sunday's 3-1 victory at New Jersey.

"I think just digging in and competing as a group," forward Logan Stankoven said. " more like how we should be playing. We need to get back to that and do it more consistently. ... I thought it was just a good overall job by everyone and, hopefully, we can keep it rolling."

It's easy now to look at what's ahead with an encouraging outlook. Yet the Hurricanes have followed a road victory with a triumph at home only twice this season.

"I think adversity for a team can be good if we're willing to look it in the face and run through it," Carolina goalie Brandon Bussi said. "I think this is an opportunity for us to get closer. The last seven or eight games haven't gone the way we've wanted to, regardless of results. This is a good start, but by no means a finish."

The Hurricanes have little to fret about compared to the Stars, who have lost a season-worst five consecutive games. Three of those defeats came after regulation, including Sunday's 4-3 overtime decision at home to Montreal.

Now the Stars begin a six-game road stretch.

"We have been great on the road all season so far, so we have loads of confidence there," Dallas forward Radek Faksa said. "It's time to step up. We didn't play very well after the break, so it's time to step up."

Despite recent shortcomings, the Stars and Hurricanes have two of the top four points totals in the NHL.

"It might be good for us to go on the road," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We seem to thrive there a little bit."

Winger Mikko Rantanen, who had a largely unglamourous 13-game stint with the Hurricanes last season before he was dealt to Dallas in March, will return to Raleigh as the leading scorer for the Stars with 57 points .

Wyatt Johnson had two of Sunday's goals for the Stars, giving him four multi- goal games this season.

Dallas will be intent on cutting down on penalties.

"We do have to clean up that," Gulutzan said. "Especially teams that are experiencing a little bit of a lull."

Carolina's goalie situation is bound to be a topic. Frederik Andersen would be next in the rotation, but he has lost nine consecutive decisions, so the Hurricanes could opt to go with Bussi .

The defense for Carolina was stabilized in the New Jersey game by going 5-for-5 on penalty killing.

"Gritty battle," Bussi said in describing the penalty killing. "A lot of blocked shots. Willingness to sacrifice is what you want to see."

Hurricanes winger Nikolaj Ehlers has scored in three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Tuesday night's came could mark the home debut for forward Noah Philp, who was claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 29 and made his first game appearance for the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.