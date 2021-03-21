IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / 'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST

The surroundings were familiar but Ganemat Sekhon was still "very nervous" at the start of her maiden senior final before getting her act together to win India's first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in women's skeet.

The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.

"In the final, I was very nervous because it was my first time in a senior final, I was excited, there were too many emotions, but I think, after the second round, I was actually in it...

"Even after missing I realised that this is an opportunity and I cannot let go of it, so I think that's what got me going and I reached here," she said after her impressive show.

Sekhon was not aware of the feat she has achieved on the shotgun range of Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

"It was after I won it that I got to know. The feeling was overwhelming.

"I was working towards this and this was my ai. To come in the final for the first time in senior and going with a medal in the first time is a very big, good thing and I am very happy about it."

Though the stage was the biggest of her career so far, the experience of training at KSSR was an advantage for the young shooter.

"I think because it was a home range I was very confident shooting here, I had my father behind me and (national shotgun coach) Mansher sir was also there, supporting us throughout and the environment was very good. So lot of plus points throughout."

Asked about the biggest takeaways from her first final, she said, "It think it was to be calm and not let emotions take over."

In 2018, Sekhon became the first Indian female skeet shooter to win a medal at the ISSF World Championship, with a bronze in the junior event in Sydney, Australia.

Having started shooting on the insistence of her father Amrinder Singh Sekhon in 2015, the youngster completed her hat-trick of silver medals in the senior National Shooting Championship when she won the silver medal in the 2018 championship in Jaipur.

In the selection trials held at KSSR in January this year, Sekhon had topped qualifying with a score of 120, which was a huge six points ahead of the second-place finisher.

In the finals of that trials, the Chandigarh-based woman shot 55, which was a clear four points ahead of second-placed Zahra Deesawala.

Sekhon also competed in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where she finished 10th.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issf world cup
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
others

India's Ganemat Sekhon settles for bronze in women's skeet

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The 20-year-old, ranked 82 in the world, shot 40 to clinch the bronze medal on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
others

Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
others

Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
others

Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
others

Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
After winning the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday, Yashaswini Deswal said that she did her best in a low-scoring final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Divyansh clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the mega event here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
others

Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP