‘In our last conversation, I told him... I just miss my friend’: Sebastian Vettel on friendship with Michael Schumacher

December 29 marked the tenth year since Formula One legend Michael Schumacher suffered a fatal accident while skiing at the French Alps ski record in Meribel. Sebastian Vettel spoke about Michael Schumacher.

After the accident, Schumacher was kept in a medically induced coma until June 2014 and also underwent several surgeries. Since that day, updates on Schumacher's life and health have been kept strictly private by his family, with only a few selected people allowed to meet him.

Speaking to German outlet RTL, Sebastian Vettel lamented Schumacher's absence. The duo raced together from 2010 to 2012, also representing Germany for several years.

"The first thoughts were, of course, at the last joint conversation we had. I told him that I will be a father and what is in store for us. I just miss my friend. In recent years, he would have been so important. I would have had so many questions and he could certainly have given so many answers or inspirations," said Vettel.

Talking about Schumacher's condition and its impact on his son, Vettel said, "Mick was a teenager at the time. I think that's a completely different dimension when the father has an accident and then breaks away in this respect."

"It is still very, very difficult to accept, I don't want to accept, but to accept that he continues to fight and he is not well. Of course, I only wish him the best. It is still very often a topic and I sometimes think about it quietly, sometimes a lot about it," he further added.

It was recently reported by German publication BILD that Schumacher is being driven in a Mercedes AMG car, in the hope that it stimulates his brain with familiar sounds. It correlates to his racing career, which goes over two decades. He also receives 24-hour care and a private infirmary has been set up in his former office. He is being cared for by 15 doctors and their assistants.