Formula One legend Michael Schumacher being driven in Mercedes AMG car to stimulate brain: Report

December 29, 2023, marked the tenth year since the Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's accident while skiing at the French Alps ski resort in Meribel. After the accident, the seven-time world champion was kept in a medically induced coma until June 2014, and also underwent several surgeries. German publication BILD gave a huge update on Michael Schumacher's health.(Getty)

He left the hospital in Grenoble for further treatment at the Lausanne University Hospital, and was then shifted for treatment and rehabilitation in September 2014. Details about Schumacher since the fatal accident have been strictly kept private by his family, with only a selected few allowed to meet him personally. For years, he has been kept under tight observation from medical staff, under the guidance of his wife Corinna at their home in Lake Geneva.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It is being reported by German publication BILD that the former racing driver is being driven in a Mercedes AMG car, in the hope that it stimulates his brain with familiar sounds. It correlates to his racing career, which goes over two decades.

He also receives 24-hour care and a private infirmary has been set up in his former office. He is being cared for by 15 doctors and their assistants.

Schumacher competed in Formula One for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes. He has a joint-record of seven World Drivers' Championship titles, tied with Lewis Hamilton. At the time of his retirement from the sport in 2012, he had the record for most wins (91), pole positions (68) and podium finishes (155), which has been broken by Hamilton since then.

Recently, his brother Ralf opened up on Schumacher's life. Speaking to German outlet Bunte, he said, "Sometimes life isn’t fair, unfortunately. We have to accept it. When I see his [Michael’s] kids, Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If anyone in the family seeks my advice, I’m there. They’re making their way."