News / Sports / Others / 'Sometimes life isn't fair…': Michael Schumacher's brother opens up on former F1 racer's life since skiing accident

‘Sometimes life isn’t fair…’: Michael Schumacher's brother opens up on former F1 racer's life since skiing accident

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 04, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Amid the secrecy surrounding Schumacher's health, his brother Ralf, has provided insight about the former superstar racer's life

Michael Schumacher fans have been wondering about his whereabouts since his horrible skiing accident in 2013. Since then, the former Formula One racer hasn't been seen in public.

Michael Schumacher(Getty Images)
Michael Schumacher(Getty Images)

Amid the secrecy surrounding Schumacher's health, his brother Ralf, has provided insight about the former superstar racer's life in an interaction with German outlet Bunte.

“Sometimes life isn’t fair, unfortunately. We have to accept it,” said Ralf.

“When I see his [Michael’s] kids, Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If anyone in the family seeks my advice, I’m there. They’re making their way,” he shared.

Schumacher's accident in 2013

Schumacher had cheated death in a life-threatening skiing accident in 2013 in the French Alps. After suffering a serious head injury and other body blows, he had gone into coma. Reportedly, it took him 250 days to wake up from coma. After that he was operated upon to remove blood clots. Since then, very little information has been disclosed to the media.

Since his acccident, Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has been very protective and secretive about her husband's health and life.

How Schumacher's accident changed his brother

Earlier, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert had highlighted how much Ralf had changed since Schumacher's accident.

"When Ralf Schumacher was with Sky Germany we often met. Ralf has had to do a lot of things for and with the family given what happened to Michael," Herbert had shared.

"He has matured. He is very different now to the person he was as a driver. He is a good human being now. He has changed a lot having had to cope with the ongoing situation with his brother," Herbert had shared further.

Schumacher's career as racer

He is considered one of the legends of Formula One racing. During his illustrious career, he won a record seven Formula 1 World Championships and five of those wins were consecutive.

