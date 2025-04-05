India aims for continental success with TAGG

New Delhi: With the aim of boosting India’s medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games, the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) has been launched with an initial pool of 37 athletes. Bhavani Devi is now part of Target Asian Games Group. (HT Photo)

A total of sixteen disciplines have been identified under the new programme drawn to provide individualised support to selected athletes for preparation towards the Aichi-Nagoya Games next year. Team events like kabaddi and sepaktakraw will be provided group support while ‘targeted assistance’ has been planned for exceptional athletes.

The TAGG has been modelled on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to provide financial assistance to Asiad medal prospects. The 16 disciplines selected by the Mission Olympic Cell are a careful mix of Olympic (10) and non-Olympic sports (6), that will serve the twin purpose of pushing the medal tally at the Asian Games while preparing athletes in major sports like cycling, fencing and gymnastics where India doesn’t have any medal to show at the Olympics.

These sports were earlier part of the TOPS but it hasn’t translated into success at the Olympics level. A revamped funding structure, with focus on improvement at the continental level, could be fruitful. The TOPS core group and development list was cut down in the new cycle with focus on genuine medal contenders at the Los Angeles Olympics.

“A different pathway was needed because in certain sports Indian athletes are good at the Asian level and sometimes, they were being neglected. The federations also wanted assistance specific to Asiad. At the same time in Olympic disciplines it will help prepare for the 2028 LA Olympics,” according to people aware of the development.

Support will be provided towards international competition and training assigning foreign coaches, exposure trips, and equipment.

While finalising the criteria for selection of athletes for TAGG, the MOC also noted that a multi-pronged approach is needed to support various sports because of the significant differences in the disciplines. Athletes for three disciplines (Ju-Jitsu, Karate and Kurash) that don’t have a recognised NSF are yet to be selected. They will be identified based on selection policy/recommendation of NSF and analysis of High Performance coaches of TAGG Division.

Some of the big names in the TAGG include Bhavani Devi in fencing, Anush Agarwalla and Fouaad Mirza in equestrian. Sumit Nagal is among 10 tennis players chosen in tennis. Olympians Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan have been included for sailing while Aditi Ashok, Dikhsa Dagar and Subhankar Sharma are part of golf.

Every sport has its own criteria ranging from performances at the continental events to the Olympics. In some sports like tennis, kayaking and canoeing, the top 6 in Asian rankings (maintained for at least 3 months) will be considered.

While five events (women’s vault, men’s floor exercise men, pommel horse and horizontal bar) have been identified as focussed events in gymnastics, no athletes have been proposed yet. Participation at the Olympic Games, top 8 position in Asian Games in the last edition, top 8 position in senior Asian championships and top 8 in world championships will be considered for the sport.