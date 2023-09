India Full Schedule, Asian Games Day 7: What is the schedule for September 30 in Hangzhou

India were assured of medals in mixed doubles tennis and in men's team squash and both teams will fight for gold in their respective finals on Saturday. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team face Pakistan in a highly anticipiated match while Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu enters the fray in weightlifting. Long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar will be in action, as will 2018 gold medallist Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon's high jump event.

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be fighting for gold in the tennis mixed doubles final(PTI)