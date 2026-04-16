New Delhi, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka on Thursday said "nobody is blind" to India's serious doping problem but acknowledged that there have been "sincere efforts" to address it, which includes active participation in the INTERPOL-backed 'Operation Upstream' targetting global drug suppliers. India has a doping problem but sincere efforts on to fix it: WADA Prez Witold Banka

At the end of a whirlwind tour, during which he met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, National Anti-Doping Agency chief Anant Kumar, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and CBI top brass, Banka said he would be heading back with "optimism" about India's future.

India has been topping the WADA's list of dope offenders for three consecutive years with the highest positivity rate among major nations. The country is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and is aspiring to become an Olympic host in 2036.

"The biggest producer of Performance Enhancing Drug and steroids is in India. There is a serious problem and nobody is blind to it but at the same time, India has aspirations of hosting the World Championships of different sports and also the Olympics, which is obviously not possible without WADA compliance," he told PTI in an interview after an elaborate press conference.

"To realise that vision, there are efforts to address this problem and I believe the efforts have been sincere. I would be taking a lot of optimism with me about what the future holds," he said.

Speaking about 'Operation Upstream', which has resulted in 250 raids, seizure of 90 tons of PEDs, which is approximately "1.8 billion doses" of banned drugs that were prevented from entering the market, and closure of 88 illegal laboratories across 20 countries, Banka said details of this would be shared in due course. INTERPOL, which became a WADA partner in 2019, has been driving the intelligence gathering that has led to this crackdown.

"Obviously we have had discussions with the CBI on this with regards to intelligence gathering and details of it cannot be shared right now because it's an ongoing operation.

"So far as other measures are concerned, we would like NADA to address the problem with targetted testing and a strong educational programme. We expect stronger engagement and action," he asserted.

NADA has ramped up testing from about 4000 in 2019 to about 8000 in 2025 but it still remains low when compared to countries like China which test upwards of 15000 athletes annually.

Banka was of the view that increased testing and lowering positivity rate should not be confused with greater dope control.

"If the numbers go down drastically, I would be very suspicious. More cases is sad news for you guys but from my perspective, it implies better surveillance. This is not about numbers, this is about the process," he said.

"In the end, we are not here to punish people. We are here to assist. We want to destroy those who are destroying athletes' lives," he added, referring to the crackdown on drug traffickers.

Criminalisation of Doping

================

Banka has long held the position that doping should be criminalised like his own country Poland where he actively campaigned for it as Sports Minister. He reiterated that position but made it clear that the focus of any such legislation should be the suppliers and enablers like coaches and managers, not the athletes.

"I encourage governments to criminalise doping. When you give doping to minors or to athletes who don't know about it, then you should be held accountable," he said before WADA Director of Intelligence and Investigations, Gunter Younger stepped in to make it clear that athletes continue to be seen as "victims".

"Look, let's be practical, doping can never be eliminated. You will always have individuals who want to cheat and adopt unfair means. There will be violators What we can do is make PEDs inaccessible to athletes and Operation Upstream is a step in that direction," Banka asserted.

"We don't want athletes to go to jail, only the suppliers. Those people should face strong consequences," he added.

Banka said the global drug suppliers have long understood that PEDs are less riskier and more profitable for them than contrabands like Cocaine.

"Doping-related crime in trans-national. It involves multiple countries and is increasingly sophisticated because laws are not as strict as for narcotics. They can make more money by selling PEDs than Cocaine and heroin. So we are identifying the trafficking routes and making our measures more sophisticated.

"Athletes do not dope alone."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.