India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships after topping its heat in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.

The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil (in the same order) entered the final as the second-best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.

The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved on it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66.

The finals will be held later in the evening.

So far, India have had Seema Antil (discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (400m, 2018) among others returning with medals from the world U20 meet.