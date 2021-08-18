Home / Sports / Others / India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships
India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships(Twitter/WA)
India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships(Twitter/WA)
others

India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships

The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil (in the same order) entered the final as the second-best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:24 PM IST

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships after topping its heat in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.

The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil (in the same order) entered the final as the second-best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36.

The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved on it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66.

The finals will be held later in the evening.

So far, India have had Seema Antil (discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (400m, 2018) among others returning with medals from the world U20 meet. P

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
4x400m relay world athletics championships
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.