Indian athletes allowed to shake hands with Pakistan players at Commonwealth Games, exchanging gifts forbidden: Report

Indian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games will be allowed to use their own judgment when it comes to greeting or shaking hands with Pakistani competitors. According to a report in the Times of India, there is no ban on shaking hands with the Pakistani counterparts; however, the entire Indian contingent has been instructed not to accept gifts or souvenirs from athletes representing the neighbouring country.

According to a report, the Indian athletes can shake the hands of Pakistan players (HT_PRINT)

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With the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow following a zone-based accommodation model instead of a traditional Athletes' Village, members of the Indian and Pakistani contingents are staying in many of the same hotels. As a result, incidental interactions between athletes from both nations are expected throughout the tournament.

According to the Times of India, the matter was discussed internally by Indian sports officials as part of the contingent's preparations. While athletes were clearly advised not to receive gifts from Pakistani sportspersons, no official directive has been issued regarding routine gestures such as handshakes or casual greetings.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead, those decisions have been left to the discretion of individual athletes, with some national sports federations (NSFs) also offering sport-specific guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, those decisions have been left to the discretion of individual athletes, with some national sports federations (NSFs) also offering sport-specific guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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It is worth mentioning that no handshakes between Indian and Pakistani players have become a norm in cricket. The instance was first started during the Asia Cup last year, where tempers flared between the two teams as the contest was played just months after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Since then, India and Pakistan haven't shaken hands in the Women's World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup, U19 World Cup, and Men's T20 World Cup.

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By contrast, junior hockey players from both nations exchanged high-fives following their meeting at the Sultan of Johor Cup, highlighting how sporting interactions can vary depending on the event and discipline.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem case

One notable example is the men's javelin event, where Neeraj Chopra and reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem are staying at the same hotel in Zone 3 before their competition, increasing the likelihood of informal interactions.

The guidance provided to athletes differs across sporting disciplines. Officials associated with India's lawn bowls team have reportedly informed players that exchanging handshakes, high-fives, or basic courtesies with Pakistani opponents is acceptable. Similar advice has also been communicated by several other national sports federations.

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India's sporting policy towards Pakistan has traditionally drawn a distinction between bilateral competition and participation in international multi-sport events. While bilateral sporting engagements between the two countries remain suspended, athletes continue to face each other in global and continental competitions.