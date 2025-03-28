Indian Open: Nakajima shoots 66 with nine birdies, in joint lead with Chacarra

Gurugram: Japan’s Keita Nakajima had made it a victory procession last year, wrapped up by four shots and a 17-under par aggregate on an unforgiving DLF Golf and Country Club course. Still only 24, and having regained top form after a back issue last year with tied-second at the Singapore Classic last week, the defending champion had opened with a two-over score on Thursday. Keita Nakajima. (Getty Images)

Early summer heat, heavy breeze, hard, wavy greens confounded by tricky pin spots – the litany of woes continued for most of the field in the second round of the $2.25 million Hero Indian Open DP World Tour Asia Swing on Friday.

Except for Nakajima, whose golf was luminous at a different level. He scorched the course with a six-under 66 round that saw a stunning seven birdies on the front nine, five in a bunch. Sublime with his approach shots and putting, only three bogeys for two more birdies on the back nine kept him within touching distance from the rest of the field.

The Japanese bogeyed the 18th hole that dropped him to 4-under for the tournament, and level with Spain’s 25-year-old Eugenio Chicarra, who was giving his post-round media comments nearby after a second 2-under 70 round.

Five players were tied third at 2-under, including the seasoned Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Andrea Pavan of Italy had the best round among them after he shot a 69.

“This is a tough course, but fun. Me and my caddie were talking about playing it like a fun course. Just keep patient, and keep smiling. That was good,” said Nakajima, who had constantly switched the lead with Chacarra – both touching 6-under – before the course slightly reined them in.

Chacarra’s was a more gritty round despite four birdies in his first six holes after staring on the back nine. A double bogey on the tough 17th, his eighth hole after starting on the 10th, was followed by two more birdies only for back-to-back bogeys and some good par saves keeping him atop the leaderboard.

The Spaniard, a big talent who didn’t chase a card on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour but joined LIV Golf, only to lose his contract last year, has taken the Asian Tour route to chasing success. A picture of consistency this year – he was T5 here in the International Series India event in January-February. Staying patient is his mantra: “We were just hitting wedges and they were skipping sometimes six, seven steps. It was tough out there…”

Twelve Indians made the cut, Gaganjeet Bhullar the best at T20. He is one-over par after a 73. Shubhankar Sharma (75+74) was briefly on the cut line – cut was at 6-over – but made it. He is T52 at five-over after birdie on the 18th hole.