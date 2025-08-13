Indian women’s ice hockey team wins bronze at IIHF Asia Cup

New Delhi: For a nation with scarce year-round ice facilities, a podium finish for the Indian women’s ice hockey team is a story of dedication against all odds. Representational image. (AP)

The Indian team carved their name into history last month, clinching bronze at the IIHF Asia Cup in Al Ain, UAE, with a commanding 3–1 win over Thailand in the third-place playoff.

The team’s path wasn’t easy — from battling stereotypes to training in challenging conditions — yet they are turning things around.

Captain Tsewang Chuskit recalls early taunts: “Some uncles asked, ‘What are you doing playing with the boys? This isn’t a girl’s game.’”

For forward Diskit C Angmo, the journey began by simply watching her brother play. “I didn’t know girls could even play hockey,” she said. “It became more important to prove the world wrong than to prove myself right,” said forward Diskit Angmo.

Rinchen Dolma returned to the game just five months after giving birth. Facing taunts like “You’re a mother now, go home,” she stormed the rink, scored a goal, and made a defiant statement: “I’ll come here with my baby, and I’ll show you what scoring a goal really means.”

Assistant coach Ali Amir reflected: “‘You’re a girl, you’ll get married, go to someone else’s house — what will you play?’” But the players pushed past the doubters to earn India a proud moment on the world stage.

“When the anthem played and the flag was hoisted, I felt pride like never before,” he added.

“What I couldn’t achieve as a player, I achieved as a coach — thanks to these incredible women.”

Sonam Angmo summed it up, “We’re playing for the country. Even when the support was missing, we stood strong. This medal is for everyone who believed in us.”

Their journey — marked by struggle, stereotypes, and sheer grit — has now become a beacon of inspiration for athletes across the nation and has been beautifully captured in the form of a powerful four-minute film titled Sound of Courage by Pocket FM, the world’s largest audio series platform.

Watch their beautiful journey captured in the form of a powerful four-minute film titled Sound of Courage.