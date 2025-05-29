Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's 4x400m men's relay team enters final of Asian Athletics Championships

PTI |
May 29, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, and Mohit Kumar stormed into the final of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships.

India's 4x400m men's relay team, comprising Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, and Mohit Kumar, stormed into the final of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships at Gumi (South Korea) with its best ever effort to top the heat on Thursday.

India's men's relay team finished on top
India's men's relay team finished on top

The quartet will start from lane five in the final slated later in the evening after clocking 3:06.28sec.

In the heats, India outpaced China (3:06.79) and hosts Korea (3:10.05) to secure direct qualification.

The final lineup includes strong contenders like Sri Lanka, China, and Kazakhstan, with Sri Lanka boasting of the season's fastest of 3:01.56.

In the women's 10,000m final, India's Sanjeevani Jadhav clocked a season's best of 33:08.17sec, finishing fifth, followed closely by Seema in sixth at 33:08.23sec.

The event was dominated by Daisy Jepkemei of Kazakhstan (30:48.44), ahead of Japan's Ririrak Hironika (30:56.32) and Mikuni Yada (31:12.21).

India has managed eight podium finishes so far in the continental showpiece, including two gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / India's 4x400m men's relay team enters final of Asian Athletics Championships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On