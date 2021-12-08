Home / Sports / Others / India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship
others

India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: Jhilli Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigera who had a total effort of 168kg (72 96).
India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship(SAI/TWITTER)
India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship(SAI/TWITTER)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Tashkent

India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver in women's 49kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigera who had a total effort of 168kg (72 96).

Jhilli was competing in the weight category of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu who had pulled out of the Commonwealth Championships as well as the World Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also served as qualifying event of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings. Chanu can still qualify as she is currently number one in Commonwealth ranking. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
weightlifter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out