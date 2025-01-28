Gurugram: “It is playing fast, fast, fast,” grinned the seasoned Rahil Gangjee. The 46-year-old, who had an impressive last year finishing second on PGTI’s Order of Merit, can’t be faulted if he was wondering what kind of challenge the demanding DLF Golf and Country Club course will throw up for this week’s International Series India event. International Series golf to tee off on challenging course

Three months ago, it left a strong field in the Hero Women’s Indian Open lamenting. On all four days, they complained about the lightning fast greens where controlling their approach was so difficult, calling the course “unplayable” and “brutal”. The winning score was 2-under.

Of course, men’s golf is based on power. And the level of interest has zoomed because Bryson DeChambeau, who has wowed the golf world by making most courses play short for him, heads the field.

With last year’s US Open champion yet to take centrestage here, some of the other players acknowledged the likely difficulties the course is expected to pose the field.

“This is a fantastic track that’s always in great condition, and this week is no exception. The greens are fast and the conditions are tough, which is what makes this competition so challenging,” Gangjee told reporters on Tuesday. Having got a feel of the course on Monday afternoon, he felt the key lay in execution and mindset.

“You have to back your strengths on a course like this. You have to attack, be positive. Everything also comes down to how well you execute your strokes.

“Yesterday (Monday), when I was playing the 15th hole, it is probably the longest hole out there. I just about reached fairway (with driver). I had a hybrid and a nine iron into the green, but I still made birdie. It is all about what you are going to think on each hole.

“If it is going to overcome you, then you are done. But if you can keep a positive mindset, you can get a good chance to win.”

Seated next to him, SSP Chawrasia, the last Indian to win at DLF, nodded. Known for his efficient short game, Chawrasia expects the course to equally test all aspects of the game – chipping, putting or driving.

“I think hitting long is not really a differentiator because of the distances that are being hit and the kind of equipment we have. Ultimately, it will come down to the one who has the best overall game,” he said.

The work on the course began about 45 days back when ryegrass seeds were procured from the US. The Bermuda grass (on which HWIO was played) isn’t conducive for winter months while ryegrass is known for its durability. Known to offer a smooth texture, ryegrass thrives between 12-22°C.

Local players such as Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri understand the challenge the DLF course offers. “A lot of time people are led to believe that this is a course for big hitters only, which is not true. This is not a bomber’s course. You need a good, well-rounded game to succeed here,” Sharma said.

Lahiri, who plays on the LIV Golf Tour alongside DeChambeau for Crushers GC, added: “Don’t forget that Bryson has a brilliant short game which will surely come in handy at the DLF.”

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann will be among a few players who will challenge DeChambeau in the first of 10 LIV Golf-backed events on the Asian Tour this season.

“A good course should challenge the players and all aspects of the game. We don’t want it to be unreasonable, but at the same time it is part of this course’s design to play firm. For the kind of field we have assembled here, it is only fair that the course suitably challenges them,” Tusch Daroga, vice-president of DLF Golf and Country Club said.

The International Series is also a godsent opportunity for the likes of 15-year-old amateur Kartik Singh, who is still pinching himself at the prospect of competing with the players he grew up watching. “Tiger Woods is my all-time hero but I would surely like to play with Bryson. He is an amazing character,” he said.

The local boy who played the front nine on Tuesday reckoned the course is already playing “extra hard”.

“In terms of difficulty levels and pace off the greens, I think DLF is among the toughest courses in the world. My gameplan will be to just hit fairway, green, and go for two-putts. Pars are good scores on such a surface.”