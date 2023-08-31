IOC delegation to visit India, talks related to appointment of CEO likely

A delegation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be here on Friday to meet government officials and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha ahead of the IOC session in Mumbai from October 15-17. The IOC delegation will extend an invitation to the Indian government for the IOC Session. The IOC Session will be back in India after 40 years after its 86th edition was held in New Delhi in 1983

The IOC Session will be back in India after 40 years after its 86th edition was held in New Delhi in 1983. During the session, IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting will be also be held.

Besides talks related to the organising of the IOC Session, the delegation is expected to raise the matter of prolonged delay in appointment of a chief executive officer (CEO) with Usha.

IOC has issued several reminders to the IOA to appoint a CEO. The Usha-led IOA came to power in December and the executive council was required to appoint a CEO within one month as per the amended constitution approved by the IOC.

"If the office of the CEO is vacated for any reason, a Joint Secretary shall function as the CEO until a new CEO is appointed within 60 days from the position being declared vacant," says the IOC constitution.

In fact, IOC has not been communicating with joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey and dealing with IOA president Usha directly. An IOC official recently spoke to Usha on the matter asking her to complete the process. However, it was learnt that at the recent IOA executive committee meeting on August 20, no significant progress was made with regards to the issue of appointment of CEO.

Some IOA members of the executive committee are not in favour of the sweeping powers the CEO will have in running of the IOA and want it to be curtailed through a constitutional amendment. IOC has refused to entertain any such move by the IOA, according to people aware of the development.

