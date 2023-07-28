IOC reminds IOA to appoint CEO

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) delay in appointing a chief executive officer (CEO) has led to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issuing several reminders to India. A top IOC official spoke to IOA president PT Usha on Thursday, asking them to hasten up the process. IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey is currently doubling up as CEO(HT)

An IOA official aware of the development said Jerome Poivey of IOC's NOC relations department, spoke to Usha and wanted an update on the issue. "He specifically wanted to know what steps IOA has taken and how soon a CEO will be appointed," said the official.

At the moment, IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey is also doubling up as CEO. It was learned that Usha has asked Chaubey to convene an executive council meeting at the earliest sp that the issue of the CEO appointment can be taken up.

The newly-elected IOA came to power in December but the CEO's position is still vacant. As per the IOA constitution, the IOA executive council was required to appoint a CEO within one month but that has not happened.

With the IOC Session to be held in Mumbai from October 15-17 October, the world body has been pushing IOA to fulfil its constitutional commitment.

After the IOC executive board meeting in Lausanne last month IOC issued a strong statement.

"The NOC of India has been directed on many occasions to finalise the appointment process of the new CEO/Secretary General without any further delay, in accordance with the NOC Constitution, so as to normalise the situation within the NOC. Unfortunately, the NOC has yet to complete the process. The IOC will continue to monitor the situation," said IOC.

Another IOA official said one of the concerns members have with relation to the appointment of the CEO is the slew of 'executive powers' that the post will have in the new IOA constitution despite not being an elected one. The new constitution was drafted by Justice Nageswara Rao, approved by the IOC and adopted by IOA at its special general body meeting in November. It remains to be seen whether the IOA will look to curtail the CEO's power in its upcoming meeting.

The Supreme Court, in April this year, has also asked IOA to appoint a CEO in compliance with the draft constitution.

IOA also wants a change in the "terms of reference" for the post. As per the constitution, the CEO must be a person who is a "management professional with management experience of at least 10 years as the CEO of a company/entity with a turnover of no less than ₹25 crores."

Despite IOA's advertisement for the position earlier in January, there were only a few candidates who had met the criteria.

