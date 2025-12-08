IPBL: Mumbai Smashers defeat Hyderabad Royals, crowned champions

Mumbai Smashers capped off their run with a 5-1 win over Hyderabad Royals in the final at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Sunday. (IPBL) The winners rallied brilliantly in the final of the inaugural edition of the league played in the Capital New Delhi: Mumbai Smashers scripted a miraculous turnaround from being at the bottom of the table to becoming champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL). Mumbai capped off their run with a 5-1 win over Hyderabad Royals in the final at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Sunday.

DUPR World No.3 Quang Duong ensured he finished IPBL without a blemish in the singles category with a scintillating two-way display, dominating the back-court and the kitchen-line, which refers to the seven-foot line on either side of the net from where the players can’t volley. Duong later returned with his men’s doubles partner Ammol Ramchandani, edging Hyderabad duo Ben Newell and Divyanshu Kataria in a gritty battle 15-10 to put Mumbai 2-0 up.

Hyderabad turned to Megan Fudge. Trailing 2-3 at the start, the international medal-machine brushed aside early hints of an upset, shifted gears and stormed through the next 10 points on offer. Fudge’s forehand proved ruthless, dictating every key exchange as she powered to a 15–5 win.

Mumbai regained their momentum in the women’s doubles as Allison Harris and Pearl Amalsadiwala roared from 6-8 down to 13-8, paving the way to a 15-10 victory. Mumbai came out battling in the Grand Rally, surging to a 6-1 lead before Hyderabad clawed back to 5-8 to keep the tie alive. The Smashers, however, rebuilt at 17-11 and tightened the screws with every exchange. At 21-14, Mumbai sealed the championship.

Duong and Pearl were named Players of the Tie. Duong claimed both the male MVP and best men’s singles player accolades while Fudge was awarded the female MVP. Roos van Reek, unbeaten through the league stage, was crowned the best women’s singles player. Harsh Mehta and Pearl Amalsadiwala took home the best doubles player honours in their respective categories.