Uttarakhand CM directs time-bound disposal of CM Helpline grievances

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to ensure timely disposal of public grievances received through the CM Helpline 1905, stressing that complaints should not be closed merely as a formality. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

Reviewing the helpline at the Secretariat, Dhami said the system was a channel for resolving citizens’ problems and instructed officials to ensure actual resolution before closing complaints.

He directed district magistrates to review complaints in districts where types of grievances are reported frequently. Officials were also asked to identify reasons for repeated complaints and seek permanent solutions.

Dhami directed district magistrates to conduct surprise inspections of tehsils, to check whether mutation cases are being disposed of within prescribed timelines. Complaints related to land fraud should receive priority, he said, adding that citizens should not have to make unnecessary visits to government offices.

The Chief Minister also made clean drinking water a top priority and ordered officials to audit drinking water pipelines and sewer lines within 15 days and submit reports. Supply disruptions, leakage and other water-related problems should be resolved promptly.

He called for priority to complaints pending for more than 30 days and regular review of long-pending cases. The status of complaints pending for more than 180 days was also reviewed.

Dhami directed officials not to close complaints unnecessarily through “special close” or “force close” options and said complainant satisfaction should be considered.

During the review, he spoke to complainants to assess their cases. He directed immediate action on a medical reimbursement case and ordered resolution of a widow pension-related complaint in Pauri Garhwal.

He also directed action on a delayed drinking water connection in Haridwar and ordered an inquiry into delays in a scholarship case from Almora.

He said accountability would be fixed for unnecessary delays by officials.