Jake Sanderson, Leevi Merilainen fuel Senators in rout of Wild

Reuters |
Feb 02, 2025 08:45 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MIN/RECAP

Defenseman Jake Sanderson collected a goal and three assists and rookie Leevi Merilainen faced just 16 shots for this third shutout this season, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 6-0 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists and Drake Batherson and captain Brady Tkachuk had one of each to send Ottawa to its fourth straight win.

Josh Norris registered his second straight short-handed tally and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators, who recorded a season-high 52 shots.

Making his 11th start this season, Merilainen hardly was tested in the convincing victory.

Filip Gustavsson made 46 saves for the Wild, who entered with an NHL-best 20-5-3 road mark. They were thoroughly outplayed, however, after allowing three combined goals to win the first three contests of a current five-game away stretch.

Ottawa opened the scoring with just under 2 minutes remaining in the first period while killing a Wild penalty. Minnesota's Marco Rossi failed to corral the puck, and it was there for a streaking Norris to grab and then beat Gustavsson.

The Senators added two goals amid a span of 1:07 in the second period. Ottawa outshot the Wild 21-4 in the second.

Tkachuk executed a give-and-go with Stutzle, who converted for a 2-0 Ottawa lead at 7:38 of the second period. Shortly after, Ridly Grieg sent the puck into the near slot when Amadio came through with his first goal since Nov. 12.

Minnesota's Ryan Hartman received a five-minute major and match penalty for deliberate injury just as the second period ended after he rammed Stutzle's head to ice on a faceoff.

That led to three Ottawa power-play goals within the first 2:52 of the third. Sanderson struck 38 seconds into that frame, when he played catch with Batherson. Then, Tkachuk wristed a laser past Gustavsson nearly one minute later.

After Minnesota's Jake Middleton drew an elbowing penalty, the Senators made good via the 5-on-3 advantage as Batherson scored for just the second time in 22 games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
