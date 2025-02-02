Jake Sanderson, Leevi Merilainen fuel Senators in rout of Wild

Defenseman Jake Sanderson collected a goal and three assists and rookie Leevi Merilainen faced just 16 shots for this third shutout this season, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 6-0 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Saturday. HT Image

Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists and Drake Batherson and captain Brady Tkachuk had one of each to send Ottawa to its fourth straight win.

Josh Norris registered his second straight short-handed tally and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators, who recorded a season-high 52 shots.

Making his 11th start this season, Merilainen hardly was tested in the convincing victory.

Filip Gustavsson made 46 saves for the Wild, who entered with an NHL-best 20-5-3 road mark. They were thoroughly outplayed, however, after allowing three combined goals to win the first three contests of a current five-game away stretch.

Ottawa opened the scoring with just under 2 minutes remaining in the first period while killing a Wild penalty. Minnesota's Marco Rossi failed to corral the puck, and it was there for a streaking Norris to grab and then beat Gustavsson.

The Senators added two goals amid a span of 1:07 in the second period. Ottawa outshot the Wild 21-4 in the second.

Tkachuk executed a give-and-go with Stutzle, who converted for a 2-0 Ottawa lead at 7:38 of the second period. Shortly after, Ridly Grieg sent the puck into the near slot when Amadio came through with his first goal since Nov. 12.

Minnesota's Ryan Hartman received a five-minute major and match penalty for deliberate injury just as the second period ended after he rammed Stutzle's head to ice on a faceoff.

That led to three Ottawa power-play goals within the first 2:52 of the third. Sanderson struck 38 seconds into that frame, when he played catch with Batherson. Then, Tkachuk wristed a laser past Gustavsson nearly one minute later.

After Minnesota's Jake Middleton drew an elbowing penalty, the Senators made good via the 5-on-3 advantage as Batherson scored for just the second time in 22 games.

