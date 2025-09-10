Jamaica, Curacao and Honduras win in World Cup qualifying
Jamaica beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday to stay top of their CONCACAF group, while Curacao and Honduras also won.
Jamaica's Bailey Cadamarteri opened the scoring in the 36th minute off a headed pass from Greg Leigh and Jon Russell added the second in the 57th minute at Kingston.
Jamaica had opened with a 4-0 win at Bermuda in CONCACAF World Cup final qualifying and lead Group B on six points.
With regional powers Canada, Mexico and the United States co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF qualifying was changed to a final round featuring three groups of four.
The three group winners will qualify automatically for the World Cup and the best two second-placed teams will get a further chance in inter-confederation playoffs.
Trinidad and Tobago, who opened with a goalless draw against Curacao, had goals from Levi Garcia disallowed in the 29th and 63rd minutes by VAR.
Curacao went second in Group B on four points as Tyrese Noslin's 75th minute winner off a pass from Tahith Chong gave them a 3-2 win at home to Bermuda.
Chong, a midfielder for England's Sheffield United, opened the scoring in the 14th minute and stretched the Curacao lead in the 26th.
Kane Crichlow pulled one back in the 35th minute from a Ne-Jai Tucker cross.
Djair Parfitt-Williams equalized for Bermuda in the 42nd minute after being put through by Dante Leverock.
There was drama in Group C, where Haiti led late before settling for a 3-3 draw at Costa Rica.
Costa Rica's Kenneth Vargas scored in the opening minute and Alonso Martínez made it 2-0 in the 35th.
Haiti, however, raced into a 3-2 lead with a second-half hat-trick by Duckens Nazon, who scored in the 55th, 58th and 86th minutes.
But Costa Rica's Juan Vargas made it 3-3 in the first minute of stoppage time to avoid losing to Haiti for only the second time in 16 matches.
In the same group, hosts Honduras beat Nicaragua 2-0 to seize the group lead on four points. Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the 47th minute and Alexy Vega added a second in the first minute of stoppage time.
