Jehan Daruvala finishes 16th on Formula E debut

Indian driver Jehan Daruvala had an ordinary outing in his debut Formula E race as the 25-year-old finished 16th in the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday. Formula E’s 10th season will continue in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, for the first double-header event of the campaign on January 26-27.

The Maserati driver, the only rookie on the 2024 grid, qualified 17th and gained only one spot in the 37-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. His teammate Maximilian Günther started third and finished fourth, bringing in 12 points for the team.

“I'm very happy to have completed my first weekend in Formula E. Today was my first time in full race conditions and it was a very positive experience. My main goal was to have a clean race and to take the chequered flag so I could learn as much as possible. Using everything I’ve learned this weekend, I’ll be able to build on my performance and continue my progression in Diriyah," said Daruvala.

Both Daruvala and Gunther enjoyed a competitive start to the race and maintained their starting positions in the opening phase before full course yellow and subsequent safety car on Lap 9, caused by an accident involving Robin Frijns's car, neutralised the race. The Indian made a late overtake on ERT’s Dan Ticktum to finish 16th.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein displayed masterful driving to clinch the first win of the season.

