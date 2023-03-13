Joel Embiid's 30+ point streak continues as 78ers slam Wizards 112-93

Joel Embiid was on fire on Sunday as he led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-93 victory over the Washington Wizards. Embiid racked up an impressive 34 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four blocked shots, extending his streak of games with at least 30 points to six. James Harden also contributed to the Sixers' win with 18 points and 14 assists, while Tobias Harris added 11 points and De'Anthony Melton scored 10 points off the bench.

Corey Kispert led the Wizards with 25 points, while Bradley Beal added 13 and Kyle Kuzma contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. However, the Wizards struggled from beyond the arc, going just 6-for-26 on 3-pointers.

Washington Wizards' Corey Kispert (24) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP)

The Sixers' second unit thrived in the fourth quarter, allowing the team to surge ahead and extend their lead to 88-71 with 9:27 left following a dunk by Paul Reed. Philadelphia continued to attack and went ahead 98-75 with 7:27 remaining after Melton's trey. The Wizards were unable to make a comeback and pose a threat for the remainder of the game.

At halftime, the Sixers had a 55-50 lead, thanks in large part to Embiid's impressive performance, scoring 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Kispert was the Wizards' standout performer in the first half, scoring 14 points off the bench.

The Sixers pulled further ahead in the third quarter, with Tyrese Maxey knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner to give the team a 65-52 lead with 8:54 remaining. Kuzma briefly went to the locker room but returned to the bench a few minutes later.

The Wizards went scoreless for nearly the final four minutes of the third quarter, trailing 81-69 after three. The Sixers maintained their lead throughout the fourth quarter, securing their fifth win in a row

