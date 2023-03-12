John Cena visits Cody Rhodes' wrestling school, picture goes viral

The friendship WWE stars John Cena and Cody Rhodes was quite evident in the Monday night RAW episode last week. Cena returned to WWE after a long hiatus and was challenged by reigning US Champion Austin Theory for a match in WrestleMania 39. He reluctantly accepted Austin's challenge and both will now face off for US Championship title on The Showcase Of The Immortals in April, this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Cena visited Cody's wrestling school Nightmare Factory, Which The American Nightmare runs with AEW’s QT Marshall. The official Twitter account of the school posted a picture of Cena posing with the students.

ALSO READ| WWE SmackDown Highlights: Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn fight the Usos, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus win qualifier and more

"The GOAT graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory@CodyRhodes@QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU," tweeted Nightmare Factory Training LLC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After their meeting on WWE RAW, Cody had taken to Twitter to share what the 16-time WWE World champ told him.

“Reward their noise, every time…,” Cena had told Cody.

Cody had thanked Cena on Twitter, writing, “Thank you @JohnCena #WrestleMania.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cody is set to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the title match in WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare was recently insulted and challenged by the Uso brothers on WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare joined forces with Sami Zayn to beat The Bloodline members, forcing them to retreat.

Meanwhile facing Cena for the title match won't be easy for Austin who had retained his title by emerging victorious in the 2023 Elimination Chamber. Austin will face a much bigger opponent in Cena who is considered to be one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time, having won 16 World Titles, five United States Championships and two Royal Rumble victories.