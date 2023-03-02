‘Jon Jones will never match Cyril Gane…’: Daniel Cormier's verdict on UFC 285

Jon Jones is all set to face off against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4. Jones will be returning to action after a three-year long gap since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. The American MMA fighter will mark his debut in the heavyweight divison. The historic bout betweent the two superstars will decide the new champion in the heavyweight class.

Jones' former rival Daniel Cormier will be one of the commentators alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan in the high-voltage match. In a recent episode of the 'DC & RC' Show, Cormier discussed about the upcoming title fight between Jones and Gane. In a blunt assessment of the prowess of both superstar fighters, he opined that Ganes will have an edge in the match as Jones won't be able to match the punching power of his French opponent. He suggested that Jones will have to rely heavily on his skills to tame his challenger.

"I'll tell you this right now, Jones did not punch very hard... He kneed hard, he kicked hard, he elbowed hard. He did a lot of things very well but in terms of punching ability, he didn't have like jarring power. Now, gaining 30 pounds, maybe he gets a little bit of a heavier puncher but he'll never match Cyril Gane in terms of punching power. He's gonna need his skills in order to do this. Here's the issue - Ciryl Gane possesses a lot of those same skills. He can stand on the outside and fight... and he does possess jarring power when he does land," opined Cormier.

Meanwhile, Jones had tweeted about Cormier's appearance as a commentator in the UFC 285 bout. He sent good wishes to his former rival.

"DC[Daniel Cormier] you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother," Jones had tweeted.