UFC 285 posters ‘autographed’ by Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane and others, put on sale

Jon Jones will lock horns with Ciryl Gane in the main event of high-voltage UFC 285 bout on Saturday, March 4. It will be the first time that Jones will be featuring in a heavyweight match. Fans are highly excited for the fight to see how Jones who is returning to the octagon after a three-year hiatus, fares against his French opponent. The contest between the two superstars will decide the new champion in the heavyweight division.

In a great news for the fans, UFC has unveiled a collection of limited edition posters showcasing Jones and Gane ahead of the upcoming event. These posters will be signed by the headliner and co-main event fighters and can be purchased for $799.99 on the official UFC store website.

Fans also have the option to buy both posters as a bundle for $999.99. They can also choose to purchase a framed version of the posters for an additional $99 each.

Additionally, T-shirts commemorating the UFC 285 bouts for the main and co-main event, have also been put on sale. The men's UFC 285 main event T-shirt has been priced at $35.00. And fans would need to pay equal price for the men's UFC 285 co-main event T-shirt.

UFC 285 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will take on Alexa Grasso in a bid to defend her flyweight title. If she is successful, it will be eighth successful defense of her title. The event will also see other talented fighters such as the emerging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jalin Turner and NCAA Division I wrestler Bo Nickal who will be marking his debut in the UFC.