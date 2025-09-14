Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Kayfus and Noel homer as the surging Guardians beat the White Sox 3-1

AP |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 06:14 am IST

CLEVELAND — C.J. Kayfus and Jhonkensy Noel homered, helping Parker Messick and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Saturday night.

Kayfus connected for a two-run shot in the second against Davis Martin . The rookie also hit a two-run during a 3-2 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night.

The Guardians won for the ninth time in 11 games. They are trying to rally into the third AL wild-card slot.

Messick allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. The left-hander has a 1.84 ERA in five starts since making his MLB debut on Aug. 20.

Noel's pinch-hit drive off Fraser Ellard made it 3-1 in the eighth. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Cade Smith handled the ninth for his 14th save in 19 opportunities.

The White Sox got on the board in the first when Lenyn Sosa drove in Chase Meidroth by singling under the glove of first baseman Kyle Manzardo. Meidroth is batting .484 during a nine-game hitting streak.

Messick allowed three singles to the first four batters of the game, but got into a groove after Mike Tauchman lined into inning-ending double play.

The Guardians have won 14 of their last 16 games against the White Sox, taking a 1,134-1,131 lead in the all-time series.

White Sox RHP Yoendrys Gómez faces Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi in the series finale on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

