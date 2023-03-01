Kevin Durant set to make debut with Phoenix Suns, joining forces with Devin Booker in high-octane lineup

The NBA has been buzzing with excitement since news broke out that Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Durant's highly-anticipated debut with the team is finally happening, and the forward couldn't be more excited to hit the court with his new teammates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent episode of "Boardroom," Durant shared his admiration for Devin Booker's basketball IQ and scoring ability. "I like guys that can score from all areas of the floor," Durant said. "And being around somebody that works like that and cares about the game like that is only going to help me. So, I'm looking forward to being around him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Durant's move to the Suns has changed the NBA landscape. With Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton on the roster, the Suns are a formidable team on paper. Durant has been recovering from an MCL sprain since early January, but he's expected to make his debut in the Suns uniform soon.

The Suns will be facing off against the Charlotte Hornets, and fans can't wait to see Durant in action. Devin Booker expressed his excitement about the upcoming game, saying, "It's what we've all been waiting on."

The Suns traded a lot of assets to acquire Durant, and they'll be looking to the forward to make significant contributions to the team's offensive rotations. With Durant, Booker, and Paul on the floor, the Suns could potentially have one of the best offensive lineups in the league.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | LeBron James' injury casts doubt on potential matchup with Kevin Durant

Durant's debut with the Phoenix Suns is a momentous occasion, and fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating what's to come.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON