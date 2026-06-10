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    Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event

    Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event

    Published on: Jun 10, 2026 4:00 PM IST
    PTI
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    Rabat , In excellent form with three top-10 finishes in just five Asian Tour starts this season, Karandeep Kochhar will lead a 10-member Indian contingent in the International Series Morocco golf tournament which will tee off on Thursday.

    Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event
    Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event

    The other Indians in the USD 2 million event are Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aryan Roopa Anand, Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shubham Jaglan

    The 26-year-old Kochhar was tied ninth at last week's AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic, after a tied fifth at International Series Japan and fourth place at the Philippine Golf Championship. Late last year, he won the Egypt Golf Series Red Sea Open on the Asian Development Tour.

    "I think I've been playing really well this year. I've only played five events so far and I've already had three top-10 finishes, so that's definitely encouraging," said a confident Kochhar.

    "Even in the other events, I felt like I was playing solid golf. In New Zealand, I just had a poor Sunday, and in Singapore I wasn't playing my best, but I still managed to make the cut, which I was happy about."

    That consistency has been tested over the past three weeks as Kochhar competed throughout Morocco's unique professional golf swing, progressing from the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour to this week's International Series Morocco.

    This week's International Series field also gives Kochhar another opportunity he has been relishing, spending time alongside Indian golfing icon Anirban Lahiri.

    The pair were already sharing some friendly competition before tournament week officially began.

    "We actually had a little seven-hole match today. Me and Aryan versus Anirban and Shaurya ," Kochhar said.

    "Aryan and I were two down with two holes to play, but I birdied the last two holes to halve the match. I was pretty happy about that."

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    Home/Sports/Others/Kochhar, Bhullar In 10-member Indian Golf Contingent For Morocco Event
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