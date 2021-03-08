Koneru Humpy bags second BBC Indian Sports Woman Of The Year award
- Humpy bagged the award after receiving the highest number of votes from the fans.
Koneru Humpy, the reigning world chess champion in the rapid format, was on Monday won the second edition of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award. Once the youngest ever chess Grandmaster at the age of 15, Humpy bagged the award after receiving the highest number of votes from the fans.
A 40-member jury had nominated Humpy, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, sprinter Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker and hockey skipper Rani Rampal for this year's honour, last month.
"This award is very precious, not only to me but to the entire chess fraternity. Being an indoor game, chess doesn't get as much attention as sports like cricket in India. But with this award, I hope, the game will draw people's attention," Humpy, the Cairns Cup holder, was quoted as saying in a BBC release.
"I could win over the years because of my willpower and confidence. A female player should never think about quitting her game. Marriage and motherhood are just a part of our life and they should not change the course of our lives," added the 33-year-old, who is now mother of a four-year-old daughter.
BBC Director General, Tim Davie hosted the virtual awards ceremony and announced the winner. This year's Lifetime Achievement award went to the veteran athlete, Anju Bobby George, the only Indian athlete to have won a world championship medal in long jump in 2003.
"I have been blessed throughout my fulfilling journey. Without the constant support of my parents and my husband I wouldn't have been where I am today, they've always stood by my side," said Anju. "The adversity I faced and had to overcome taught me that there is no substitute to hard work and perseverance; everything is possible with right motivation and willingness."
England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced young shooter Manu Bhaker as the winner of the Emerging player of the Year award, a new category added to this year's BBC ISWOTY.
"This award means a lot to me. It feels like my hard work has been recognised and people know about it now. Being awarded by Anju Bobby George, this year's Lifetime Achievement winner truly feels like the emerging talent is being promoted," said Manu.
The BBC ISWOTY was first initiated in 2019 to honour the best sportswomen of the country and highlight the inspiring journeys of talented Indian sportswomen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koneru Humpy bags second BBC Indian Sports Woman Of The Year award
- Humpy bagged the award after receiving the highest number of votes from the fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sathiyan, Sharath and Batra enter WTT second round in Doha
- Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra started their campaign at the WTT Star Contender Doha on a winning note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bajrang takes gold and number one rank in Rome, bronze for Kaliramana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Still perfect: Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star Game 170-150
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fifty years of the Fight: How Ali Vs Frazier changed boxing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol dies at 91
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kaushik wins gold, India boxers impress in Spanish tournament
- Seven of India’s nine Tokyo Olympics-bound boxers won medals, some of them beating world class boxers. Manish Kaushik (63kg) was the star as he made an impressive return from injury–tear in the biceps required surgery in May—and won gold in his first event after the tough recovery phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVID-19 hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three forced out of finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to make marathon culture and popular event in India: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh wins gold, reclaims number one rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudha Singh, mourning coach Snesarev, chases Tokyo berth in New Delhi marathon
- The Belarusian coach, who mentored India’s top women distance runners to international medals, was found dead at NIS Patiala on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox