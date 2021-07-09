Lakhsya bolsters India’s medal hope at Tokyo Olympics, supports six athletes

Shooter Sanjeev Rajput, boxers Pooja Rani and Simranjit Kaur and paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sutirtha Mukherjee are among the six Tokyo-bound athletes who have been assisted with the much-needed support by NGO Lakshya in order to strengthen their preparations and pursuit of medal at the upcoming Olympic Games. Racewalker Sandeep Kumar is the sixth Lakshya-backed athlete who will be seen in action at the mega event in Tokyo.

The Pune-based sports NGO, Lakshya, has been contributing in the growth of Indian sports ever since its inception in 2009 and with their holistic support to more than 80 sportspersons from various disciplines, enabling and empowering players to win international medals for the country. “It’s our mission to contribute in making our country a sporting powerhouse in the world. We started this NGO to support our athletes with necessary facilities so that they do not have to worry about any peripheral needs and can only focus on their game. said Vishal Chordia, President, Lakshya.

Talking about the importance of Lakshya’s backing, multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist Sanjeev Rajput said: “Having a team like Lakshya to support is extremely important ahead of the big events like Olympics and my endeavour of bringing glory to the nation. It takes a lot of effort to win a medal for the country and there are many things that need to be taken care of in order to make yourself ready to give your best shot. Proud to be associated with an organisation that has been really looking after the smallest needs and helping me focus on my game.”

“I’m really lucky to have Lakshya’s support right from 2012. My journey has been a mixture of success and hard luck but their continuous support kept me going and working hard to win medals for the country. It takes a lot of effort to win medals at the international stage, but with support like this makes the journey quite easier and fruitful. Even during lockdown, training with a mental conditioning coach, physiotherapists and other experts provided by Lakshya eased the pressure and kept me focussed on my game,” Pooja, who recently clinched gold at Asian Boxing Championships, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON