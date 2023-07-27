LeBron James ‘devastated’ after cardiologist raises doubts over son Bronny's basketball career: Report

NBA fans are yet to hear from LeBron James after his eldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session on Monday. The James family did release an official statement saying that Bronny is in “stable condition” but LeBron has not spoken following his son’s health scare. DailyMail has now reported on LeBron’s current mental condition after Bronny’s cardiac arrest. The report quoted a source close to the James family saying that the legendary NBA player is “scared and devastated” by what happened with his 18-year-old son.

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James(AP)

“LeBron is keeping things as close to himself and his family as possible but is also keeping others like his agents and main people in the Lakers organisation privy to what is going on. He is scared and devastated by what has transpired with his son. The family is making sure he gets the best care possible as his well-being is the most important thing right now. LeBron's only focus is devoted to Bronny's recovery. It is going to be the only thing on his mind, he is in full dad mode and protecting his son in any way he can do that,” the source close to the James family was quoted as saying by DailyMail.

Bronny James, a University of Southern California (USC) freshman, collapsed on the court after suffering a cardiac arrest during a summer workout at Galen Center in Los Angeles. The teenager was then rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ICU. Cardiologists later reportedly conveyed that Bronny's career, which is still very much at a nascent stage at this point in time, could very well be over due to health issues.

New York-based sports cardiologist Dr Christopher Tanayan shared the shocking piece of information with British daily. “If they find something that puts him at a high risk for sudden death then that ... may make or break his career. Whether or not Bronny's career can continue will depend on his family, the league and ultimately his own appetite for risk,” the doctor revealed.

Rated as a four-star recruit, Bronny James came up with a stunning display in a McDonald’s All-American Game in March earlier this year. Playing 20 minutes for the West team, he finished with 15 points and four assists. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is dubbed by many as one of the most talented young basketball players currently hovering in the circuit. The USC had officially announced Bronny’s signing in May this year.

