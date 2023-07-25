Bronny James, 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest while training, family issues statement

Basketball legend LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital on Monday. He is now in a stable condition the James family confirmed in an official statement. LeBron James with son Bronny

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," read the statement.

As per a report in TMZ Sports, Bronny suffered the cardiac arrest on Monday morning, following which an emergency call was made at 9:26 am from USC's Galen Center. The 18-year-old, who is following his father's footsteps, was unconscious and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Bronny is committed to play for the USC Trojans in May after a spectacular show in US high school basketball.

His father – NBA's all-time leading scorer, four-time NBA champion, also four-time NBA Most Valuable Player – has expressed his desire to extend his career to play with his son.

Bronny can be eligible for the NBA Draft after spending one season for the Trojans, whereas few analysts have also projected the 18-year-old as a top-10 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, following the exit of LA Lakers from NBA playoffs by Denver Nuggets, reports have emerged of him considering retirement from the sport.

It was reported by ESPN that the 38-year-old basketball icon is thinking about "walking away" from the sport, after spending 20 seasons in the NBA.

LeBron too left his fans guessing about his future in a cryptic post-game press conference, where he said that he will take time to reflect on the next stage of his career.

Meanwhile, a similar incident had happened back in 2018, when NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef was diagnosed with a right anomalous coronary artery, which may lead to chest pain, heart failure, or even cardiac death.

The 22-year-old had then undergone a heart surgery, following which he spent almost a year and a half outside the court.

