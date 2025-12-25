Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Rafael Nadal turn ‘poopy’ in Catalonia’s most unusual Christmas custom

Among modern favourites, Lionel Messi remains one of the best-selling figures(X Image) The makers insist the aim isn’t to mock these figures, but to honour them, blending their stature into a uniquely earthy and humorous Christmas tradition. Christmas festivities have taken over the world, with homes and streets glowing with lights, decorated trees, and ornaments. Families exchange gifts and enjoy traditional feasts, with Santa Claus at the heart of celebrations. In Catalonia, however, a quirky twist adds humour: nativity scenes feature figurines of famous personalities caught in the act of defecating.

Rooted in an 18th-century tradition, these playful figures are more than pranks—they are cherished, meaningful Christmas decorations.

In Catalonia, the quirky Christmas tradition of the caganer—literally “poopie”—has delighted locals for centuries. These small figurines, widely sold across Barcelona and the surrounding region during the festive season, originally depicted a humble peasant with trousers tucked discreetly into nativity scenes.

Traditionally wearing a red barretina cap, the caganer has grown into a pop-culture phenomenon. Markets throughout Barcelona, especially the famous Santa Llúcia Christmas market, showcase hundreds of versions, including famous athletes, politicians, royals, and celebrities. Among modern favourites, Lionel Messi remains one of the best-selling figures. Even though he left Barcelona a few years ago, the city still claims him as one of its own, a reflection of everything he achieved in a Blaugrana shirt and the bond he forged with Catalonia.

While humorous in appearance, the caganer carries a symbolic meaning: the act of defecation represents fertilisation and abundance, reminding everyone that, regardless of status, humans are connected to the earth. Including a caganer in the nativity is believed to bring good luck and prosperity, while leaving one out is said to invite misfortune. This playful yet meaningful tradition blends humour, culture, and symbolism, making the caganer a beloved fixture of Catalan Christmas celebrations.

Though it may seem amusing to tourists visiting Catalonia during Christmas, the caganer is a cherished local tradition. Families often hide the figurine within the nativity scene, challenging friends or children to find it, turning the display into a playful and festive game.