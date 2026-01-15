LIV Golf parts with Kevin Na as team rebranded to Korean Golf Club

Iron Heads GC is not only getting a new name but reportedly will have a revamped roster as two of its players are no longer with LIV Golf.

Kevin Na, who had captained Iron Heads since LIV's launch four years ago but managed just one top-10 finish in 48 LIV appearances, has been replaced by Byeong-hun An, who has left the PGA Tour, according to multiple reports.

"Thank you, Kevin. Kevin Na closes his LIV Golf chapter leaving behind a lasting mark on the league and team," the newly rebranded Korean Golf Club wrote on X late Tuesday, though no reason for Na's departure has been given by the team or by Na.

Na's teammate, Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan, has reportedly also been let go, despite being the team's leading performer in 2025, finishing 32nd in the overall standings despite missing five regular-season events with a back injury. Na finished 44th in the standings.

Kozuma appeared to confirm the move with a post on X: "I'm looking forward to seeing if they're a better player than I am."

Kozuma will reportedly be replaced on the 2026 roster by the golfer who was his injury replacement, Korean Minkyu Kim, the youngest player ever to win on the Challenge Tour.

Yubin Jang of South Korea from last season's roster is not expected back as he lost his LIV Golf spot after finishing in 53rd place in the player standings.

The only player from last season's roster reportedly expected to remain is the Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee.

Iron Heads finished last among 13 teams in LIV in 2025.

Korean GC has made no official announcements about its roster but the various reports on roster changes come days after Iron Heads GC announced a rebranding.

"At the heart of Korean Golf Club's brand is an emphasis on honor, inclusivity and collective strength," LIV Golf said in a statement Monday announcing Iron Heads GC's rebranding. "Inspired by the Korean concept of brotherhood denoting respect, trust, and guidance within close relationships, Korean Golf Club celebrates unity and togetherness, and the connective power of golf."

The rebrand includes a change in the team's colors and logo, which will now be a white tiger, which the team's press release said "is a revered figure in Korean folklore and history. As the ‘protector and guardian,' it embodies the strength and tenacity of the Korean Golf Club and its home country."

LIV Golf hosted its first even in South Korea in 2025, and Korean GC General Manager Martin Kim said the event inspired the team's change to focus on the South Korean market.

"We were inspired after LIV Korea 2025. Seeing the energy of the thousands of young fans who showed up," Kim said in a statement Monday. "Our tagline ‘Welcome to the club' is reflective of the opportunity we saw to create a new space for young fans showing up."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.