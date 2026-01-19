Lizelle Lee’s T20 prowess continues to grow

Chandigarh: As Delhi Capitals (DC) finally opened their account in the ongoing WPL season with a win, the player who shepherded that chase was former South Africa batter Lizelle Lee, whose blazing 44-ball 67, studded with eight boundaries and three sixes, became the cornerstone of DC’s first win of the season. It was also her second half-century of her maiden WPL.

At 33, and almost four years after quitting international cricket, Lee continues to dismantle stereotypes and bowling attacks with equal ferocity. Since her retirement from international cricket, Lee has been unstoppable on the T20 circuit – from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to the WPL.

Lee entered the league on the back of a sensational WBBL campaign for Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 305 runs in 11 matches, including a match-winning unbeaten 77 off 44 balls in last month’s final that delivered the franchise its first title in the tournament’s 11-year history. Yet, as it turns out, DC’s interest in her predates that knock.

The WPL auction was conducted while the WBBL was still underway and even before the Hurricanes lifted the trophy on December 13, Capitals had done their homework, recognising what Lee brings to any T20 side.

“Lee has travelled widely, adapted to different conditions, and knows her game inside out,” said former India captain Anjum Chopra, who has tracked Lee’s career since her early days. “Delivering consistently across formats is not easy, but she has always shown the ability to do so. She’s a proven match-winner, a consistent performer, and a multi-skilled player – both as a wicketkeeper and as a top-order batter.”

Lee’s WBBL credentials run deep. After making her debut for the Melbourne Stars in 2017-18, she moved to the Renegades and then to Hobart in 2022. In 2024, she became the first cricketer to smash back-to-back centuries in the tournament, raising her international profile even further. By 2025, she featured in the league as a local player after securing permanent residency in Australia.

For Chopra, Lee’s arrival in WPL 4 is a breath of fresh air. “It’s refreshing to see new global talent coming in. Opening with Shafali Verma makes her presence even more exciting. She brings experience, power, and variety to the squad.”

DC underwent a key transition this season, releasing Meg Lanning and appointing Jemimah Rodrigues as captain. As a result, Shafali needed a new opening partner and Lee slotted in seamlessly, adding wicketkeeping duties to her role.

“If Lee can open and keep – which she absolutely can – she essentially fills two crucial positions,” Chopra explained. “Otherwise, DC would have needed a specialist keeper like Taniya Bhatia and another overseas player such as Alana King. The fact that they went for Lee shows they wanted one player to strengthen both wicketkeeping and the top order.”

The Lee-Shafali pairing, Chopra believes, is one most opponents will fear. “They complement each other beautifully. Shafali hits long, Lee matches that power effortlessly. I once asked Shafali how opening with Lee compares to batting with Lanning. She said the approach is completely different and that’s the beauty of the WPL: learning from teammates, adapting, evolving.”

DC entered the match after losses to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Lee had scores of 86 against Giants and 10 against MI, but with 163 runs this season, she sits just behind Orange Cap leader Harmanpreet Kaur (165).

“Considering the balance she offers and the competition for overseas slots, choosing Lee was a smart move,” Chopra concluded. “As long as she keeps delivering, she’ll remain a tremendous asset to Delhi Capitals.”