VIRGINIA WATER, England — Ludvig Aberg held a share of the lead and Rory McIlroy found the water on the final hole to finish five shots back on the opening day of the weather-affected BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday. Ludvig Aberg shares the lead at Wentworth, Rory McIlroy 5 shots back in opening round

Aberg, a Swede who is a captain’s pick for the European Ryder Cup team that heads to Bethpage Black later this month, shot 8-under 64 to join Tom Vaillant atop the leaderboard.

McIlroy, who won the Irish Open in a playoff victory over Joakim Lagergren on Sunday, made birdies on the first and fourth holes before a bogey on the par-3 fifth.

The Northern Irishman added birdies on the 10th, 12th and 16th. But he hit his approach at the par-five 18th into the water, settling for a bogey and a first-round 69.

Play was suspended because of darkness at 7:30 p.m., so Thursday's late starters will have to complete their opening rounds Friday morning. A 90-minute weather delay had disrupted play in the afternoon.

Casey Jarvis was alone in third place, one shot off the lead.

All but one player from Europe's Ryder Cup team is at Wentworth. European captain Luke Donald said last week in Ireland that Sepp Straka is home with his wife, who recently gave birth prematurely.

Aberg started his day with a bogey at the first hole, but then did not drop a shot, making four birdies on the front nine and two more at the 10th and 12th before ending his round with three birdies.

Matt Fitzpatrick , another of Donald's picks, was two shots off the lead while Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Shane Lowry were a further shot back.

Former No. 1 Jon Rahm had three birdies from the 15th in his 71.

