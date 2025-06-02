Magnus Carlsen apologises to Gukesh, pats his back after table-banging outburst at Norway Chess

D Gukesh, 18, stunned Magnus Carlsen as he came up with a remarkable comeback to seal his first classical win against the World No.1 at the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament. Carlsen was set for a victory as he looked to extend his lead by another three points. However, Gukesh managed to hold his nerve to seal a jaw-dropping victory. Following the loss, Carlsen was left shocked and he banged the table, clearly expressing his frustration. Magnus Carlsen apologised to D Gukesh following his table-banging outburst at Norway Chess 2025. (Twitter)

However, as a report in the Indian Express, Carlsen apologised to Gukesh for his outburst twice. After saying sorry to the Indian youngster, the World No.1 walked out of the playing hall after signing his score sheet. Carlsen also patted Gukesh's back following the latter's remarkable victory.

Gukesh had earlier lost against Carlsen in the opening round. As a result of the latest victory over the Norwegian, Gukesh has climbed up the standings to the third spot with 8.5 points, only behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

After the win over Carlsen, Gukesh admitted that he had a "lucky day" against the World No.1. "Well, there wasn’t much I could do. It was just clearly lost. So I was just trying to make moves which were kind of tricky for him," Sportstar quoted Gukesh as saying.

"I mean, 99 out of 100 times I would have lost. Yeah, just a lucky day," he added.

On the other hand, Carlsen couldn't find words for what transpired in the playing hall. "I don’t know what happened," he said.

Carlsen got into a time scramble

Following his victory, Gukesh highlighted how the clock created pressure on Carlsen, leading to the World No.1 getting into a time scramble.

"Luckily, he got into a time scramble. One thing I learned from this tournament is that time scrambles can get out of control," said Gukesh.

It must be mentioned that during the start of the Norway Chess 2025, Carlsen registered a first-round victory over Gukesh. After this win, he had taken to X to post, "When you come at the king, you best not miss."