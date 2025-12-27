Magnus Carlsen lays bare fractured ties with FIDE after jeansgate scandal: ‘I haven’t really spoken to them’

Magnus Carlsen spoke about his relationship with FIDE.(PTI) There were question marks over Magnus Carlsen's participation at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships, in Doha. Magnus Carlsen's relationship with FIDE was in the spotlight last year during the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York. The Norwegian was fined for wearing jeans and pulled out of the rapid tournament. He did return to action at the blitz tournament, where he once again courted controversy, sharing the title with Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

There were question marks over his participation at the ongoing tournament in Doha, but he managed to find 'some motivation' and is in action currently.

Speaking to Chess.com, he said, "First of all, I found some motivation to play and compete against the best in a world championship setting. Apart from that, it’s become a tradition in Norway (to watch the World Rapid and Blitz on TV)".

Opening up on his relationship with FIDE, he revealed that he hasn't spoken to the international chess body's officials and has been in contact with the organiser.

"I haven’t really spoken to FIDE people much for the last year at all. My contact with the World Rapid and Blitz has been with Muhammad, the organiser in Qatar, whom my family and I have a great relationship with. Which is also part of the reason why I wanted to play (at World Rapid and Blitz)," he revealed.

This year, FIDE changed their dress code for the tournament, allowing players to wear jeans. Predicting if there would be any controversies this year too, Carlsen said, "I’m sure that there will be incidents because there always are at the World Rapid and Blitz. I hope I’m not going to be part of it this time. That’s what I can say."

Carlsen is currently on top of the leaderboard in the rapid open section, ahead of second-placed Arjun Erigaisi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who is third. Meanwhile, Vladislav Artemiev is in fourth spot and reigning world champion D Gukesh is fifth.